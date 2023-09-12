Target 100% involvement of adult population in sports and cultural events: CS

He made out that before 2019 the participation of people in sports across the UT was bare minimum as the activities were restricted to a few urban pockets only. He said that today the number has crossed to more than 65 lakh in the UT for the reasons of due focus on the creation of requisite infrastructure and holding of sports competitions in each village.

The Chief Secretary stated that by giving the same impetus to the cultural activities right from the Panchayat level the times are not far when its participation would go up on similar lines. He told them to be innovative in the involvement of people. He said that by channelling the energy of youth in these activities they could be saved from becoming prey of drug addiction, thereby helping in the creation of ‘Nasha Mukt’ J&K.