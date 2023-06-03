Tazeem Fayaz clinches silver medal in Judo Championship

Representing Kashmir Valley, Tazeem exhibited exceptional skill and determination throughout the tournament, defeating several top performers in her category before reaching the final bout. Judo, known for its intense competition and rigorous training, proved to be a fitting challenge for Tazeem. Despite falling short in the final, her impressive performance showcased her immense potential and dedication to the sport.

Tazeem is currently pursuing a degree in Bachelor's in Physical Education at GNDU Punjab, where she continues to hone her skills.