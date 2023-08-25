TBMS DIRECTOR’S CUP | 2 matches played on 4th day

Srinagar, Aug 25: In the ongoing Director’s Cup Basketball Tournament for girls being held in Tyndale-Biscoe and Mallinson School, Sheikh-bagh, two matches were played on the 4th day.
The first match was played between GHSS, Amira Kadal & Green Valley Educational Institute. GHSS, Amira Kadalwon the match with a score of 42-16.
The second match was played between TBMS, Tangmarg and Presentation Convent School. Presentation Convent School won the match with a score of 32-02.
The fourth day of the tournament concluded successfully at 12:00 noon.