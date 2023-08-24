TBMS DIRECTOR’S CUP | 3 matches played on 2nd day of Basketball Tournament

Srinagar, Aug 23: In the ongoing Director’s Cup, Basketball Tournament for girls being held in Tyndale-Biscoe and Mallinson School, Sheikh-bagh, three matches were played on the 2nd day.
The first match was played between Govt. College for Women, Nawakadal and Govt. College for Women, M.A. Road. The match was won by Govt. College for Women, M.A. Road with a score of 74-12.
The second match was played between Srinagar British School and Mallinson Girls School. The Mallinson school emerged as the winner with a score of 48-0.
The third match was played between Foundation World School and Green Valley Educational Institute. Green Valley Educational Institute won the match with a score of 24-21.
The second day of the tournament concluded successfully at 2:00 p.m.