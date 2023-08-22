TBMS DIRECTOR'S CUP | Girls Basketball Tournament commences

Srinagar: Tyndale-Biscoe and Mallinson Society is organising its second TBMS Director’s Cup Basketball Tournament for girls from August 22 to 29.

A statement said that 16 renowned schools of the Valley are participating to lift the trophy. The tournament is being sponsored by Genius Career Consultancy with Media Partner Red FM 93.5. The tournament is being held in honour of Director TBMS, Parwez Samuel Kaul who has always stood for empowerment of girls and giving equal opportunities to women. The opening ceremony was held on August 22 in the Biscoe-Multiplex, Sheikh-bagh, Srinagar.