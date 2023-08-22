TBMS DIRECTOR'S CUP | Girls Basketball Tournament commences

Srinagar: Tyndale-Biscoe and Mallinson Society is organising its second TBMS Director’s Cup Basketball Tournament for girls from August 22 to 29.
A statement said that 16 renowned schools of the Valley are participating to lift the trophy. The tournament is being sponsored by Genius Career Consultancy with Media Partner Red FM 93.5. The tournament is being held in honour of Director TBMS, Parwez Samuel Kaul who has always stood for empowerment of girls and giving equal opportunities to women. The opening ceremony was held on August 22 in the Biscoe-Multiplex, Sheikh-bagh, Srinagar.
The Principal TBMS, Mabel Yonzon welcomed the guests and participating teams.
The Guest of Honour was Insha Bashir-the first female wheelchair basketball player in Kashmir.
Insha is a role model for all girls. Her story is about overcoming physical limitations, forgetting pain and adversity by the strong will power of one’s mind.
Academic Advisor TBMS, Principal TBMS and the Guest of Honour and other dignitaries declared the tournament open. TBMS has always played a pivotal role in promoting various sports. This tournament is aimed to give the girl students the necessary skills to excel as sports persons.