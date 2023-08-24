TBMS DIRECTOR’S CUP | Girls Basketball Tournament continues

Srinagar: In the ongoing Director’s Cup, a Basketball Tournament for girls being held in Tyndale-Biscoe & Mallinson School, Sheikh-bagh, five matches were played on the 3rd day.

The first match was played between Govt. College for Women, MA Road vs. The Mallinson School. The Mallinson School won the match with a score of 22-14.

The second match was played between Presentation Convent School vs GHSS, Kothibagh. The Presentation Convent School won the match with a score of 17-03.