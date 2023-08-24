TBMS DIRECTOR’S CUP | Girls Basketball Tournament continues

Srinagar: In the ongoing Director’s Cup, a Basketball Tournament for girls being held in Tyndale-Biscoe & Mallinson School, Sheikh-bagh, five matches were played on the 3rd day.
The first match was played between Govt. College for Women, MA Road vs. The Mallinson School. The Mallinson School won the match with a score of 22-14.
The second match was played between Presentation Convent School vs GHSS, Kothibagh. The Presentation Convent School won the match with a score of 17-03.
The third match was played between DPS, Budgam vs GHSS, Amira Kadal. The match was won by GHSS, Amira Kadal with a score of 60-0.
In the fourth match, TBMS, Tangmarg qualified for the next round as one of the teams was disqualified.The fifth match was played between SRM Welkin vs The Kashmir Valley School. The Kashmir Valley School won the match with a score of 19-02.
The third day of the tournament concluded successfully at 03:00 p.m.