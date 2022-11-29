TBMS organises Basketball tournament for girls

Srinagar Nov 29: The first-ever Basketball Tournament for girls is being organised by Tyndale Biscoe & Mallinson Society (TBMS) from November 28 to December at the Sheikh-Bagh campus.
As per the statement, the tournament is being held in honour of Director TBMS, Parwez Samuel Kaul, who has always stood for the education of girls and equal opportunities for women.
Principal TBMS, Mabel Yonzon, welcomed and felicitated the guests and participating teams.
The opening ceremony began with a prayer by Justice Muzaffar Jan (Retd.) The Guests of Honour DSP, Syed Sleet Shah and DSP Police-Nehru Park, Mansha Beg encouraged the girls to follow their dreams of being good sportspersons.
Fayid, Manchester Education spoke about the changing world and the need for women to take initiative in every field.
Director TBMS along with the guests declared the tournament open by unveiling the Champion’s Trophy.
The opening match was played between Foundation World School and DPS Budgam wherein Foundation &World School won by 22/02 and in the second match, Green Valley Educational Institute won against GHS Amira Kadal by 25/2.
Meanwhile, on day 2, three matches were played.