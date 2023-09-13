TBMS organises ‘Dal Cross Swim’

Srinagar: After a six-year hiatus, the Tyndale-Biscoe & Mallinson Society (TBMS) organised the much-anticipated Dal Cross Swim on September 13, 2023. This extraordinary event witnessed students embarking on a challenging 6 km marathon swim across the iconic Dal Lake, spanning from Nehru Park to Nishat.

A statement said that the event commenced with the official flag-off by Parwez Samuel Kaul, Director of TBMS, at 08:45 am in the presence of parents of participating students. A total of 54 students from TBMS, excluding one ex-student, took part in this thrilling endeavour. Abdullah Aijaz was the youngest participant from class 4. Notably, these exceptional students had previously earned their place through qualifications in the Round the Boats event and the One Mile Swim.