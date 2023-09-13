TBMS organises ‘Dal Cross Swim’

Srinagar: After a six-year hiatus, the Tyndale-Biscoe & Mallinson Society (TBMS) organised the much-anticipated Dal Cross Swim on September 13, 2023. This extraordinary event witnessed students embarking on a challenging 6 km marathon swim across the iconic Dal Lake, spanning from Nehru Park to Nishat.
A statement said that the event commenced with the official flag-off by Parwez Samuel Kaul, Director of TBMS, at 08:45 am in the presence of parents of participating students. A total of 54 students from TBMS, excluding one ex-student, took part in this thrilling endeavour. Abdullah Aijaz was the youngest participant from class 4. Notably, these exceptional students had previously earned their place through qualifications in the Round the Boats event and the One Mile Swim.
The Dal Swim commenced with a prayer from the Principal of TBMS, Mabel Yonzon, followed by inspiring words from Director Parwez Samuel Kaul. The school band added to the atmosphere with their spirited performance. Accompanied by teachers in shikaras, the swimmers received continuous encouragement from them. Enthusiastic parents also joined the event, making it a truly spectacular occasion, the statement said.
The swim concluded at 02:10 pm, with 50 resilient students successfully completing the swim, showcasing incredible endurance and unwavering determination.
Nabila Khan, Class 8 MGS bagged first position, Ibrahim Khan, Class 8 TBS 2nd position and Zoobiya Tariq, Class 11 MGS 3rd position. A special mention goes to Aizah Maryem, Class 8 MGS, who received appreciation for her persistence and unwavering attitude, the statement said.