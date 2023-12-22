Team 360 clinches Uri Women’s Premier League title

Baramulla, Dec 22: In a thrilling contest, Team 360 emerged victorious in a close fight in the final match of the Uri Women’s Premier League played against the team of Army Goodwill School (AGS), Uri.

The Kalapahar Brigade of the Indian Army organised the first-ever Uri Women’s premier league. Block Development Council (BDC) chairman of Paranpillan Asifa Tabsum was the Chief Guest during the league’s final match.

Neelam Javed of Team 360 Uri was adjudged as the player of the tournament while Basara from AGS Uri was declared as best bowler and Nahida of Team 360 was awarded as best batsman of the tournament. Falak Safi of AGS Uri was declared as best fielder of the tournament and Neelam Javed of Team 360 Uri was declared as player of the match.

“The Women’s Uri premier league is an initiative by the Indian Army to empower young women in the Kashmir Valley through the sport of cricket. It aims to provide a platform for talent recognition and promote gender inclusivity in sports, fostering a culture of empowerment and excellence among the youth,” the official handout reads.