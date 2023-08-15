Team India led by Bumrah leaves for Ireland for T20I series

The group is full of youngsters who will be keen to make a mark under the leadership of Bumrah, who is making a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its social media handles to upload photos of the players' departure. Apart from Bumrah, the team also includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube.

The T20I series between India and Ireland will begin on August 18 with all three matches will be played at The Village in Dublin.

The squad also includes new faces like Rinku Singh, who had a breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of over 59 with four half-centuries.