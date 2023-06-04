Team India practices ahead of ICC World Test Championship final

ANI covered the team practice today in the Oval ground. In the photos, Rohit and company are in practice mode as they prepare for the finals. Team India did the warmup practice at the Oval and also conducted fielding drills where key players Kohli, Pujara and Rahane participated.

In view of the moisture content in the atmosphere of England, wicket-keeper KS Bharath, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane did slip fielding practice as swinging conditions are the primary element in England grounds.