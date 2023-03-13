Team India qualifies for WTC final against Australia

Ahmedabad, Mar 13: India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval starting from June 7, after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball win at the Hagley Oval on Monday.
Sri Lanka was the other team in contention for a spot in the WTC final. But now after losing the first Test to New Zealand by two wickets, it has cleared the path for India to go into the final and meet Australia in the summit clash.
With the Ahmedabad Test now heading towards a draw, Sri Lanka needed to beat New Zealand 2-0 in the two-match Test series to qualify. But rain in Christchurch took an entire session away in their quest to defend 284 runs against the Blackcaps.
Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 121, and backed by Daryl Mitchell’s outstanding 81 handed New Zealand a thrilling win and also ensured that India will meet Australia in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7-11, nine days after the end of IPL 2023.
Taking a 2-1 series lead in the opening three of four Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests at home against Australia proved to be enough for Rohit Sharma’s side to clinch their spot in the WTC final.