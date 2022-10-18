Team India's Pain Points: Consistency, incisive bowling, impactful fielding

Former India coach Ravi Shastri had recently pin-pointed fielding as an area of concern for India and hoped that they will be able to do well in this department of the game during this T20 World Cup. Shastri rightly had said that saving 10-15 runs in the field or not dropping a catch could make all the difference in the final analysis. Though the team has some great fielders like Virat Kohli, the absence of someone like Jadeja will definitely be felt. Most of the bowlers and a couple of batsmen will have to focus a lot on their fielding not only in Australia but otherwise too.



On paper, the Indian batting does not look like a cause for worry as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, K.L Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have done quite well in the last 2-3 series. Kohli was India's top scorer in the Asia Cup while Rahul has returned from injury to form by hitting a couple of half-centuries in recent matches at home. Pandya too has done well lower down the order.



Skipper Rohit Sharma has done reasonably well though he too has lacked confidence. But some of his knocks have proved that he is not far away from a big knock.



The aspect that has the fans worried is some of his emotional outbursts inside the field some of which have gone viral on social media.



Among the positives in the batting department, India have a lot of options and the presence of all-rounders and finishers like Dinesh Karthi



All in all, if the India T20 team manages to tackle the pain points, it could go all the way.