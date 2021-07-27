Team of 6 climbers summit Sunset Peak

Srinagar: A team of six experienced climbers have successfully scaled Sunset Peak in PirPanjal Range.

The group led by Everest Climbers Nahida Manzoor and Sharad Kulkari sumitted the highest peak in Pir Panjal range on July 25.

The other members of the team included Danish Mukhtar, Farzan, Roof Ahmad and Zeeshan.

Sunset Peak that falls at the border junction of Poonch and Shopian district is a mountain massif with a peak elevation of 4757 metres which is the highest peak in this massif. Pertinently, the same peak was first climbed by British brothers Dr Arthur Neve and Dr Ernest Neve in 1901.

"The group started its trek from Yousmarg on July 24 via Drougdoul, Bargah, Danzeb, and then Romshi Nallah. Romshi Nallah was fixed as an advanced base camp. Then on July 25 summit began at 5:30 in the morning and by 11:00 AM the feat was culminated successfully," the statement said.