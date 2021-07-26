Team Paradise Adventurers summit Sunset Peak

Srinagar: Team Paradise Adventurers has successfully summited the Sunset Peak in Pirpanjal range.
As per the statement of the group, team Paradise summited 4745 metre high peak on July 24. "On July 23 we started from Yousmarg at 6 AM and reached all the way till the base of Sunset Peak near Kacz Gali, where we camped for the night. The camp was set up in the upper meadow near the Roumshe Nallah," Team Paradise statement said.
" On July 24 at we went for Summit push early in the morning at 4 AM. The pleasant weather was all we wanted and so it was. As we started the final vertical move towards the shoulder of the Peak, the sun was shining with profuse intensity and around 1 PM the team submitted the peak. And Around 5 pm we were back to base camp," the statement said.