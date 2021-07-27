Team Pathfinders complete Great Lakes trek in 24 hours

Srinagar: Team Pathfinders has claimed to have completed Kashmir Great Lakes trek in 24 hours.

The Great Lakes trek of Kashmir is considered one of the beautiful treks in India. The Trek is commercially known as Sonamarg-Vishansar-Naranag Trek. During the trek one is able to see around seven Alpine lakes .

"The range of landscape makes it a moderate-difficult trek spanning over six days. This means it has long trekking days with steep ascents and descents with no easy exit points. So, it’s not meant for a beginner who hasn’t been exposed to high-altitude treks. The team Pathfinders was led by Tanveer Khan," the statement said.