Team Red 11 beat Gani Shah CC by 5 runs

Srinagar: Team Red 11 emerged victorious against Gani Shah CC by a slender margin of 5 runs in the ongoing Jammu Kashmir Premier League (JKPL).

As per the official statement, with adrenaline running high, Team Red 11's Umar Nissar emerged as the standout performer, setting the pitch ablaze with an impressive knock of 79 runs off 57 balls. Nissar's exceptional batting prowess captivated the audience and paved the way for his team's strong total. His combination of power-hitting and finesse left spectators in awe.

On the bowling front, Tauqeer showcased his mettle by taking three crucial wickets, tightening the screws on the opposition's chase. His ability to break partnerships and provide crucial breakthroughs proved pivotal in Team Red 11's defence. Amir Aziz also demonstrated his bowling prowess by taking two key wickets, adding to the team's efforts in restricting Gani Shah CC.