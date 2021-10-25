Team was jaded after hectic IPL; long break will help immensely: Kohli

Compared to the enthusiasm shown by the Indian players for their respective IPL franchises recently, Virat's boys looked jaded and listless as they went about their opening match against the arch-rivals nowhere near their best, with their express pace bowlers barely managing military medium, compared to the likes of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf who bowled their hearts out on Sunday night.

Asked, how does he see the week-long gap between the opening 'Super 12' game against Pakistan and the next assignment against New Zealand on Octber 31, Kohli said during the post-match press conference that, "I think it works really well for us from all point of views. Knowing that we have played a full-fledged season already, we played the IPL, which is very high octane by itself in testing conditions here in the UAE, and then we come into the World Cup. So for us these big breaks are definitely something that's going to help us as a team to be in the prime physical condition that we need to be to play this high-intensity tournament.