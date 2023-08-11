Tejmalla memorial cricket tournament concludes

The final thrilling encounter unfolded between the Kupwara Tigers and the 777 Masters Jammu teams, captivating cricket enthusiasts from all corners.

In an intense battle of skill and strategy, Kupwara Tigers set a challenging target of 286 runs. The match witnessed a nail-biting finish as the 777 Masters Jammu clinched victory with a sensational 5-wicket triumph, a testament to their unwavering determination and teamwork.