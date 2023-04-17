Tendulkar confesses he never watched his son Arjun play before his IPL debut

Since the start of IPL in 2008, Tendulkar has been affiliated with MI and now after 16 years, his son is playing for the same team. Sachin in a video released by IPL's Twitter said, "It is a different feeling because 2008 was the first season for me and 16 years down the line, he is playing for the same team, not bad."

Debutant Arjun Tendulkar sitting beside his father listened to him with gratitude.