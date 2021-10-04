Tennis ball cricket is key to Umran’s pace: Parvez Rasool

Also, 11 out of his 24 legitimate deliveries were above 145 kmph (90mph) as SunRisers Hyderabad handed him IPL debut.

“He is very talented boy. When I played him in the nets, he was quick. Woh bahot teekha thaa (he was pretty fast) but this was at a different level,” Rasool, the Jammu and Kashmir captain, who has played white ball cricket for India, told PTI on Monday.

“He was literally hurrying the batters with sheer pace. I was very proud to see him hold his own at such a big stage.”

Umran is not well-built like most fast bowlers but is sturdy. So, where does this pace come from?

“Look, I don’t think in his initial years, he had formal coaching before joining the coaching camp of District Sports Council. He used to play a lot of tennis ball matches on hire for Rs 500 or 1000.

“If you look at some of our best fast bowlers including Jasprit (Bumrah), they have all been tennis ball cricket products.

“The light weight of the tennis ball means that to generate pace, you need that extra effort. This kid developed strength and pace by playing tennis ball games that he would play in and around Jammu,” Rasool reasoned.

Rasool didn’t initially know Umran until he saw the boy accompany Abdul Samad (his teammate at SRH) to the Jammu and Kashmir nets.

“He is very close to Samad. It was Samad who got him to the state team nets. I think when he was at the U-19 level, he had a bit of consistency issues and that’s why I don’t think he played a lot of games at the Cooch Behar or Vijay Merchant Trophy,” Rasool recalled.

“However even then, he was very quick for a 18-year-old and would bowl in mid 140s regularly. Facing him in the nets wasn’t an easy job. “However he was picked last season for the trial games where he troubled some of our top state team batters and we included him for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” Rasool said.

On his T20 debut, he picked up 3/24 against Railways which included the wicket of former India player Karn Sharma, who was beaten for sheer pace.

Rasool believes that the fire in him comes from the fact that he hails from a very humble background. His father owns a small fruit shop in Jammu’s Gujjar Nagar area.