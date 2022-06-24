Tennis Cricket Championship begins at Bandipora

Bandipora, June 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmed on Friday kick-started first-ever District Tennis Cricket Championship Bandipora at S.K Stadium, here.
The DC was accompanied by Padma Shri Awardee Faisal Ali Dar.
The championship is being organised by District Tennis Cricket Championship Association in collaboration with District Administration Bandipora, District Election Office Bandipora and Ali’s Sports Academy Bandipora.
In the three days championship, 34 teams from across the district are participating in senior and junior category including 08 teams from the girls’ category.
The championship is aimed to select 04 teams, two from boys and two from girls’ category to participate in UT level competition at Srinagar.
The programme also witnessed voter awareness under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) by District Election Office Bandipora.
Speaking on the occasion DrOwais said that Bandipora has proved its mettle in sports in previous years. He highlighted the importance of sports and encouraged the participants to make best use of such platforms to display their talent.
He also appreciated the role of organisers for identifying the budding talent.
While interacting with the players, the DC said that the District Administration is keen to develop sports infrastructure in the district and urged the youth to participate in such programmes enthusiastically.
To encourage the participation and enrolment of 18 years above age group in the electoral process motives of SVEEP programme was also highlighted by the DC.
Among various facets, the programme was meant to spread electoral awareness under SVEEP.