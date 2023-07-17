There is only one king, and that is King Kohli: Chahal

Other than Kohli, Yuzi also had tales on his chemistry with MS Dhoni. “He is always ready to help others and he also has a very good sense of humour.”

The spinner further said that “we have a good team” ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup. “Everyone is training,” he said on a YouTube channel ‘Cricket Basu’, explaining that members of the Indian squad are getting ready for the clash in the West Indies as well as Ireland.