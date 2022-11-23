ThinkEast Technologies lift T20 Big Bash trophy

Srinagar: ThinkEast Technologies Team on Wednesday won the maiden match as the T-20 big bash tournament began at Newa Pulwama.

The final match was played between ZCC against ThinkEast Technologies after the latter won the toss and decided to bat first.

With the help of Jafar Bhat who played a brilliant knock of 45 runs, ThinkEast set the target of 145 in 18 overs. While chasing the target ZCC lost wickets early which cost them the match failing to achieve the target by 79 runs.