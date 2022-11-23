ThinkEast Technologies lift T20 Big Bash trophy

Srinagar: ThinkEast Technologies Team on Wednesday won the maiden match as the T-20 big bash tournament began at Newa Pulwama.
The final match was played between ZCC against ThinkEast Technologies after the latter won the toss and decided to bat first.
With the help of Jafar Bhat who played a brilliant knock of 45 runs, ThinkEast set the target of 145 in 18 overs. While chasing the target ZCC lost wickets early which cost them the match failing to achieve the target by 79 runs.
Jafar also succeeded in stopping the ZCC's timer by taking 4 wickets. Irfan Hafiz's wicket tally featured some significant dismissals, but in the end, Jafar was named Man of the Match.
According to Faheem Tariq, CEO of ThinkEast Technologies, Abi Guzar, Srinagar, this unique competition aims to give Kashmiri youth a platform.
"We have put our efforts to bring some respite to youth who are interested in achieving good through cricket," Faheem Tariq said.