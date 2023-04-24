Time now for ministries to work with different approach regarding tournaments: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the northeast for its contribution to taking the country's sports tradition forward while also calling upon the ministries of the governments to work with a "different approach regarding sports tournaments".

The Prime Minister also appealed to the sports ministers and departments to focus on sports infrastructure and training based on the tournaments. PM Modi's remarks came while addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of States/UTs in Imphal, Manipur through video conference.

"Northeast and Manipur have significantly contributed to taking forward the sports tradition of the country. Last year, the athletes of India, performed amazingly in so many international sports events. Along with celebrating their win, we also must think about how we can help them more," PM Modi said while addressing the occasion.

"The preparations of the Sports Ministry and its departments will be tested in events like Squash World Cup, Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, and Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in the times to come. While players are preparing themselves, it is now time for the ministries to work with a different approach regarding sports tournaments," he added.

The Prime Minister suggested the ministers to prepare goals for short, medium and long terms.