TOKYO OLYMPICS| Archers hit Korean wall, TT veteran Sharath advances, fencer Bhavani makes a mark

Tokyo: Veteran paddler A Sharath Kamal turned back the clock to make the next round and fencer C A Bhavani Devi showed some spark in her debut but India's Olympic campaign on day 3 of the competitions was littered with disappointments in archery, shooting, boxing and tennis.

The 39-year-old Sharath defeated world bronze-medallist Tiago Polonia of Portugal, prevailing 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 in 49 minutes to set up a clash with Olympic and world champion Ma Long from China who is arguably the greatest table tennis player of all time.

But the women's singles campaign in the same sport came to an end with both Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee losing their respective preliminary round matches.

Loss awaited India's first ever fencer in the Olympics, C A Bhavani Devi, too. But the two rounds she lasted, before being outwitted by world number three Manon Brunet in the women's individual sabre event, made for memorable moments in an otherwise deflating day.

The 27-year-old began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

"I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry...Thank you so much i will come back much stronger and successful at Next Olympics with all your Prayers," she said.