TOKYO OLYMPICS| Athletes fear domino effect as pole vaulters test positive for Covid

Tokyo: Two pole vaulters, including the US world champion, Sam Kendricks, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Olympic Village, raising concerns of a potential domino effect among athletes.

Kendricks’s father, Scott, broke the news on Instagram that his son had become the most high-profile athlete to test positive. Shortly afterwards another pole vaulter, the Argentinian Germán Chiaraviglio, revealed he was also out of the Games after a positive test.

All 63 of Australia’s track and field team were immediately confined to their room, but it was later announced they had all been cleared. No Team GB members are understood to be affected. Last week, teams were warned that anyone testing positive would have to self-isolate for 14 days in a quarantine facility just outside the village before flying home.