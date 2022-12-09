Top 5 batters with most runs in Indian Premier League History

4. Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma has been one of the Indian Premier League greats. He has loved playing in the blue jersey for Mumbai and has won five titles for the franchise which has been the most for any team. He has scored 5879 runs at a strike rate of 129.89 and at an average of 30.30. He has one century and 40 half-centuries in the epic tournament.

3. David Warner - David Warner has been a legend in the IPL and he has gathered 5881 runs at an average of 42 and at a strike rate of 140.69. He has got 55 half-centuries and 4 hundreds in the tournament, He is now playing for Delhi. He has been a huge fan favourite in India due to his frequent interaction with fans on social media and for his Instagram reels as well.

2. Shikhar Dhawan - Shikhar Dhawan has been an unlikely contender in the top run-getters but he has piled up the runs in almost every season. He has compiled 6244 runs at an average of 35.07 and at a strike rate of 126.34. He has 47 centuries and 2 hundreds in the tournament and has also captained the Hyderabad franchise.

1. Virat Kohli - Virat Kohli has been the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League. He has scored 6624 runs at an average of 36.19 and at a strike rate of 129.14. He also had a fantastic season in 2016 where he scored 973 runs, baffling the fans and the other franchises in the league. He has 44 fifties in the tournament and 5 centuries in the IPL.