Top 5 biggest sixes in the Indian Premier League history

The rise in the shortest format of cricket, T20, has demanded a different approach towards the game. The players are required to get runs at a quick pace every time. The Indian Premier Leaguehas witnessed some amazing power-hitting over the years.
The players in the cash-rich league are always equipped to go big and hit sixes. Hitting maximums has become an important part of the tournament, but it is far from simple.
In this listicle, we will have a look at the players who have taken over the cricket news by hitting the biggest sixes in the history of the Indian Premier League.
1. Albie Morkal- 125 m
The year was 2008, and Albie Morkel was at the top of his game. Pragyan Ojha was the unfortunate bowler. When Ojha bowled a gentle loopy delivery in the slot, the big South African got down on one knee and whacked it over deep midwicket. The ball landed on the roof of the stadium and was quickly seen making its way out of the ground.
2. Praveen Kumar- 124 m
Surprisingly, a bowler made the list of the tournament's biggest sixes ever launched. Praveen Kumar, a medium-pacer for Punjab, launched the ball into orbit with a 124-metre-long six in 2011. It is the most powerful six-hit by an Indian player to date.
3. Adam Gilchrist- 122 m
This time, the bowler was South African pacer Charl Langeveldt. Adam Gilchrist was on one of his rampages while playing for Punjab in 2011. He had already set his sights on a slower delivery by Langeveldt. Gilchrist dismissed it from his presence as soon as he saw it in his arc. The ball sailed into the top tier of the Dharamsala stadium.
4. Robin Uthappa- 120 m
It's difficult to believe that a classic batter like Robin Uthappa can hit a ball out of the stadium. However, it happened in 2010 when he hit a 120-metre six while playing for Bangalore. For years, he has maintained his fourth-place ranking on the list.
5. Chris Gayle- 119 m
Without Chris Gayle, this list would be incomplete. It is his 175 off 66 balls against Pune in the 2013 season that is the tournament's highest score. One of Gayle's sixes travelled 119 metres during the game! In this case, the bowler was left-arm spinner Ali Murtaza. Tossing the ball up to Gayle in his slot was a cardinal error, and the opener creamed it over deep midwicket.