Top 5 biggest sixes in the Indian Premier League history

1. Albie Morkal- 125 m

The year was 2008, and Albie Morkel was at the top of his game. Pragyan Ojha was the unfortunate bowler. When Ojha bowled a gentle loopy delivery in the slot, the big South African got down on one knee and whacked it over deep midwicket. The ball landed on the roof of the stadium and was quickly seen making its way out of the ground.

2. Praveen Kumar- 124 m

Surprisingly, a bowler made the list of the tournament's biggest sixes ever launched. Praveen Kumar, a medium-pacer for Punjab, launched the ball into orbit with a 124-metre-long six in 2011. It is the most powerful six-hit by an Indian player to date.

3. Adam Gilchrist- 122 m

This time, the bowler was South African pacer Charl Langeveldt. Adam Gilchrist was on one of his rampages while playing for Punjab in 2011. He had already set his sights on a slower delivery by Langeveldt. Gilchrist dismissed it from his presence as soon as he saw it in his arc. The ball sailed into the top tier of the Dharamsala stadium.