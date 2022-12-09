Top 5 IPL Records that are impossible to break

3. Virat Kohli 973 runs in a single calendar year

The ‘King’ of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli was at his absolute best and smashed 973 runs from 16 matches in the ninth edition of the marquee tournament. He looked flawless throughout the season and hit four centuries which eventually is the most by a cricketer in any edition of the tournament. He led the team to the finals of the competition but Royal Challengers Bangalore unfortunately lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on the night of the finals.

4. Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja scoring 37 in an over

Scoring 37 in an over is not just insane but is a historic feat. Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja made it possible with their blistering innings in the Indian Premier League. The Southpaw smashed Prashanth Parameswaran for 37 runs in an over during Bangalore's match against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011. After he went unsold in the IPL auction in 2011, Gayle returned back with vengeance as he finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament (608 runs in 12 matches).

A decade later, Ravindra Jadeja joned hands with Gayle to be a part of the elite list. Jadeja smashed Harshal Patel for 37 runs after a poor start from Chennai Super Kings in the match. In 2021, the Southpaw went berserk and scored 62 runs off 28 deliveries. He also picked up three wickets with the ball in the second innings.

5. 229 runs partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

The brothers of destruction, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stole the show when they challenged Gujarat Lions in 2016. After struggling in the initial overs, the modern-day maestros absolutely disrupted the Lions scoring 229 runs for the 2nd wicket partnership. The former skipper Kohli scored 109 runs while de Villiers smashed 129 off 52 deliveries. Based on their partnership, Bangalore posted 248 on board and won the match by 144 runs.