Top 5 IPL Records that are impossible to break

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has come a long way and has already witnessed 15 glorious editions. This, more than a decade-long journey, has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride and has given fans of the sport plenty of reasons to rejoice. The Indian T20 carnival is arguably one of the most lucrative T20 tournaments in the world. But what exactly makes it as humongous as it is? Is it the money on offer, the participation of the most sought-after names in the world amid the jam-packed IPL schedule, or something else?
While all the above pointers do contribute to IPL's ever-so-increasing popularity, something, in particular, that makes the event such an intriguing spectacle is the kind of records that it has witnessed over the years and the names associated with them. Some of them aren't just difficult but actually are impossible to break. Which are these? Let’s crack it!
1. Chris Gayle 175* versus Pune Warriors India
Regarded as one of the greatest players in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle wreaked havoc and ultimately registered the highest individual score in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The maestro smashed the ball all across the park against now-defunct Pune Warriors India as he remained not out on 175. The fans keeping a track of the live cricket score was mesmerized with the blazing knock,which includes 13 fours and 17 sixes.Courtesy of his innings, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 263 runs on board after 20 overs.
2. Kolkata Knight Riders 10-match unbeaten record
The two-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders hold the record of 10-match winning unbeaten record in the IPL. Under the able leadership of Gautam Gamhir, the third-most successful franchise in IPL won their last nine matches in the 2014 edition of the tournament and their first game in the 2015 edition. Courtesy of their winning record, the men in Purple and Yellow brigade managed to win their second title in 2014.
3. Virat Kohli 973 runs in a single calendar year
The ‘King’ of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli was at his absolute best and smashed 973 runs from 16 matches in the ninth edition of the marquee tournament. He looked flawless throughout the season and hit four centuries which eventually is the most by a cricketer in any edition of the tournament. He led the team to the finals of the competition but Royal Challengers Bangalore unfortunately lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad on the night of the finals.
4. Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja scoring 37 in an over
Scoring 37 in an over is not just insane but is a historic feat. Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja made it possible with their blistering innings in the Indian Premier League. The Southpaw smashed Prashanth Parameswaran for 37 runs in an over during Bangalore's match against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011. After he went unsold in the IPL auction in 2011, Gayle returned back with vengeance as he finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament (608 runs in 12 matches).
A decade later, Ravindra Jadeja joned hands with Gayle to be a part of the elite list. Jadeja smashed Harshal Patel for 37 runs after a poor start from Chennai Super Kings in the match. In 2021, the Southpaw went berserk and scored 62 runs off 28 deliveries. He also picked up three wickets with the ball in the second innings.
5. 229 runs partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
The brothers of destruction, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stole the show when they challenged Gujarat Lions in 2016. After struggling in the initial overs, the modern-day maestros absolutely disrupted the Lions scoring 229 runs for the 2nd wicket partnership. The former skipper Kohli scored 109 runs while de Villiers smashed 129 off 52 deliveries. Based on their partnership, Bangalore posted 248 on board and won the match by 144 runs.