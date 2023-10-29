'Top 7 teams at 2023 | ODI World Cup will qualify for Champions Trophy 2025'

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which got approval from the ICC Board in 2021, is one of the eight men’s global tournaments that are scheduled to be held in 2024-31, quotes ESPNcricinfo talking to an ICC spokesperson.

It was back in November 2021, when ICC unveiled several global events for both men and women in the 2023-24 cycle including the 2025 and 2029 editions of the ICC Champions Trophy.

ICC issued a statement announcing “there would be an eight-team event and the tournament structure will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final.”