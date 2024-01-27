Top-flight teams gear up for FA Cup at weekend

London, Jan 27: This weekend sees the fourth round of the FA Cup in England, with no matches in either the Premier League or the second-tier Championship.

Bournemouth opened the 4th round of the cup with a 5-0 win at home to Swansea on Thursday night, ahead of four matches played on Friday, reports Xinhua.

The most attractive of those sees Tottenham, who could have James Maddison fit after three months out and who have reasons for optimism against Manchester City, who have lost and failed to score in their last five visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.