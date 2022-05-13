Tourism Deptt to start Paragliding

Organised under the tagline of Spirit of Adventure & Healthy Life, the adventure activities include Paragliding from Astanmarg top to Chandpora ground. The flight covers a vertical drop of 2000 ft which is considered a feast for adventure lovers and tourists.

Astanmarg, it may be mentioned here, is a meadow on top of the Zabarwan range near Srinagar city at a height of 7300 feet above sea level and overlooks Dal lake, Mahadev peak, Dachigam National Park, Mughal Gardens, Hariparbat fort and other scenic spots in Srinagar.