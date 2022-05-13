Tourism Deptt to start Paragliding

Srinagar, May 13: Giving J&K’s adventure potential a further push, the Tourism Department is starting a whole range of adventure activities in the city from today.
Organised under the tagline of Spirit of Adventure & Healthy Life, the adventure activities include Paragliding from Astanmarg top to Chandpora ground. The flight covers a vertical drop of 2000 ft which is considered a feast for adventure lovers and tourists.
Astanmarg, it may be mentioned here, is a meadow on top of the Zabarwan range near Srinagar city at a height of 7300 feet above sea level and overlooks Dal lake, Mahadev peak, Dachigam National Park, Mughal Gardens, Hariparbat fort and other scenic spots in Srinagar.
The other adventure activities being planned by the Department include Mountain Biking and trekking activities upto and around Astanmarg besides a cycling trail from the city upto the upper belt of Dara.
Around 70 adventure lovers and sportspersons are expected to participate in the event.