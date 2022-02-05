Transforming J&K| J&K Sport Policy 2022 accords importance to vibrant sports ecosystem

Jammu, Feb 5: In order to make sports lucrative for youth, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the implementation of Jammu & Kashmir Sports Policy 2022 with the institution of several sports awards, incentives, scholarships, the appointment of outstanding sportspersons among other features.
This first-ever policy document has been created with the vision of ‘games & sports for all and is designed to be in conformity with the National Sports Policy of the country.
The policy document lays the thrust to create a vibrant incentivized sports ecosystem through strategic interventions for sports in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The basic cannons of the policy are to ‘Scout’, ‘Engage’, ‘Facilitate’, and ‘Recognise’.
The sports policy reflects the value of the current dispensation—being led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha—is giving this sector focus on encouraging sports at both the rural and urban levels while ensuring the engagement of all.
Recently, the Administrative Council (AC), which had met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the rollout of the J&K Sports Policy 2022.