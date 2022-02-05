Transforming J&K| J&K Sport Policy 2022 accords importance to vibrant sports ecosystem

This first-ever policy document has been created with the vision of ‘games & sports for all and is designed to be in conformity with the National Sports Policy of the country.

The policy document lays the thrust to create a vibrant incentivized sports ecosystem through strategic interventions for sports in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The basic cannons of the policy are to ‘Scout’, ‘Engage’, ‘Facilitate’, and ‘Recognise’.