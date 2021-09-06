Trekkers Aadil, Naveed remembered on their 3rd Death Anniversary

Srinagar: Alpine Adventurers today remembered Aadil shah (founder Alpine Adventurers) and Naveed Jeelani (KAS officer) who lost their lives three years ago.

As per the statement of Alpine adventures, the deceased after successfully summiting the Kolahai peak through an unconventional route in the first attempt came under massive rock fall while descending back in which two of the trekkers Aadil Shah (Software engineer) and Naveed jeelani (KAS officer) lost their lives.

“Team Alpine Adventurers can't still fulfill the void these both put up by their lose. We are committed to stand and keep the mission of our founder going, taking it to the great heights. We stand with the families of the both members. We pray Almighty Allah grant both Aadil and Naveed highest place in jannah.”