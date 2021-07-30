Trekking equipment hire shop for adventure sports persons

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism and Culture Department, Sarmad Hafeez inaugurated Trekking Equipment Hire Shop established by Directorate of Tourism Kashmir here at Tourist Reception Center (TRC).

The shop will offer good quality trekking equipment where tourists or trekkers, mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts can hire all trekking and mountaineering equipment for the adventure sports.

Besides, it offers the best camping, climbing, hiking, trekking equipment available at nominal rates with equipment like rucksacks, sleeping bags, mats, tents and other equipment for trekking.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary commended Director Tourism Kashmir and his team for creating such a facility where trek gears are available at promotional rates for adventure sports.

“People can come and hire adventure equipment as there are many people who come here and want to go trekking or other adventure sports. They can get the trek items here and can go up in the mountains,” Sarmad Hafeez said.