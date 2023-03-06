Trekking, hiking expedition held in Bangus

Kupwara, Mar 6: The Forest Department, in collaboration with the Mountain Warriors Trekking Club, recently conducted the first-ever trekking and hiking expedition in the magnificent valley of Bangus.
The trek was completed in two days and one night by a group of twenty Mountain Warriors Trekking Club members, with the assistance of forest department officials and local guides.
Range Officer MawerMudasir Ahmad said that the expedition was conducted for the first time during winter with an aim to promote winter tourism in Bangus valley.
He said that the group left ReshwariNowgam early morning and reached Bangus in the afternoon. “They stayed in Bangus for the night and returned back to Reshwari the next day."
“Since the newly constructed road leading to Bangus happens to be slide prone, the group took the route via Mudwa-Neildori,” Range Officer said.
He said that more than 6ft of snow has been witnessed in Bangus valley by trekkers.
“We have also made arrangements for homestays at Nowgam so that the people across Kashmir can visit Bangus and adjoining areas,” he said.
“After the successful culmination of the first expedition, several trekking and hiking lovers approached us for the expedition. After taking permission from security forces we will be taking on board the next group,” he said.
“We have kept tents and sleeping bags available at our level, those who want to go for an expedition can avail of the facility,” he added.
The locals have hailed the efforts of the forest department for organizing the expedition. They said that the regular arrival of tourists can certainly provide them with an opportunity to earn their livelihood.