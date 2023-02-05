Trends opens new store in Bandipora

As per the statement, Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, and mini-metros, to Tier 1, and 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favourite fashion shopping destination.

The Trends store at Bandipora boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.