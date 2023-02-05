Trends opens new store in Bandipora

Srinagar, Feb 5: India’s largest and fastest-growing apparel and accessories speciality chain of Reliance Retail, Trends, announced the launch of its new Store in Bandipora.
As per the statement, Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, and mini-metros, to Tier 1, and 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favourite fashion shopping destination.
The Trends store at Bandipora boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.
Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids' Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.
This store is the first Trends store in Bandipora town and has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: - Shop for Rs 3999 and get and exciting gift at Rs 249 not only that the customers will also get a coupon worth Rs 1500 absolutely free on purchase of Rs 2999.