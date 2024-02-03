Triumphant Trio: J&K girls clinch gold medals in Wushu Championships

Stinagar, Feb 3: In a stellar showcase of skill and determination, the Chishti sisters, Ayeera and Ansa, along with Zeerak Wani, secured triple gold at the Wushu School National (SGFI) in Jharkhand from January 24 to 28. Their triumph in four bouts each, particularly in the finals against Manipuri opponents, highlights their exceptional performances.

The success of Ayeera and Ansa, the only two athletes representing Jammu and Kashmir, goes beyond national recognition. They have been selected to participate in the Moscow Stars International Wushu Championship in Russia at the end of February, further showcasing their talent on the international stage and bringing pride to their home state.

Zeerak Wani’s achievement of his first National gold against opponents from various states adds another layer of success to the team’s remarkable performance.Coach Asif Ahmad’s satisfaction reflects the hard work invested in training, and he expresses confidence in the team’s capability for future major competitions.

Looking beyond the nationals, Coach Asif is already preparing the team for upcoming challenges, expressing optimism towards representing the country in the Asian Games. The dedication and aspirations of both the athletes and their coach are truly commendable, setting the stage for potential future triumphs on the international stage.