TseringAngmo becomes 1stLadakhi woman to join AIFF

Kargil, Apr 25: For the first time a woman athlete from Ladakh has been selected as a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
TseringAngmo, General Secretary of the Ladakh Football Association has been selected as a member of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women Committee, the first Ladakhi woman to be a part of it.
Congratulating TseringAngmo, Chairman/CEC LAHDC-Leh, TashiGyalson termed it as a significant achievement and a positive step towards promoting gender diversity in sports.
CEC Gyalson stated, “It's inspiring to see women like TseringAngmo breaking gender barriers and serving as an excellent example of women empowerment. I hope her success will inspire more women to pursue their passion for sports. Angmo's appointment as a member of AIFF will help strengthen the future of Ladakhi football and provide opportunities for athletes and football players from the region to showcase their talent on a national and international level.”