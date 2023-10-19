Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament

Football enthusiasts from across the region gathered to witness an exhilarating display of skill and sportsmanship as teams battled for a coveted spot in the Semi-Finals.

The first Quarter Final clash unfolded between the formidable Tyndale Biscoe School and Doon International School. Tyndale Biscoe School showcased an exceptional performance with an impressive demonstration of dribbling skills and pinpoint passing accuracy. The Biscoe team emerged victorious with a resounding score of 10-0 against their opponents from Doon International School. Aazim Parvez of TBS was named the Man of the Match for his exemplary performance on the field.