Srinagar, Oct 18: Under the backdrop of clear blue skies, the Quarter Finals of the highly anticipated Canon C.E Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament commenced, hosted by the prestigious Tyndale Biscoe School.
Football enthusiasts from across the region gathered to witness an exhilarating display of skill and sportsmanship as teams battled for a coveted spot in the Semi-Finals.
The first Quarter Final clash unfolded between the formidable Tyndale Biscoe School and Doon International School. Tyndale Biscoe School showcased an exceptional performance with an impressive demonstration of dribbling skills and pinpoint passing accuracy. The Biscoe team emerged victorious with a resounding score of 10-0 against their opponents from Doon International School. Aazim Parvez of TBS was named the Man of the Match for his exemplary performance on the field.
In the second Quarter Final, St Joseph's School, Baramulla, faced off against Sainik School, Manasbal. The match turned out to be a closely contested battle, with St Joseph's School securing a hard-fought victory with a final score of 2-1. Hanan Mushtaq from the winning team was honoured as the Man of the Match.