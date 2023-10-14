Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament | 4 matches played on Day 5

Srinagar, Oct 14: Canon CE Tyndale-Biscoe Football Tournament continued on the fifth day.
A statement said that the atmosphere in the Sheikh Bagh campus remained surcharged with excitement in spite of bleak weather.
The first match of the day was played between Tyndale Biscoe School and Iqbal Memorial Institute. The Biscoe team played exceptionally well and defeated their opponents with a score of 10-0.
The Man of the Match trophy was awarded to Aazim Parveez Najar of Tyndale Biscoe School.
The second match was played between Doon International School and RP School in which Doon International School emerged as the winner with a score of 2-1. Hazik Bin Afzal from Doon International School was selected as Man of the Match. The next match was played between St. Joseph’s School, Baramulla and Minto Circle School.
St Joseph’s School won the match with a score of 4-0.
Hanan Mushtaq from the same school was declared Man of the match. The concluding match was played between DPS, Srinagar and Sainik School, Manasbal. DPS lost the match to Sainik School and the score was 2-0. Man of the match trophy was presented to Umer Manzoor of Sainik School, Manasbal.
The inclement weather did not deter the spirit of the players and the fifth day of the tournament ended on a positive note, the handout said.