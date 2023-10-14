Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament | 4 matches played on Day 5

The first match of the day was played between Tyndale Biscoe School and Iqbal Memorial Institute. The Biscoe team played exceptionally well and defeated their opponents with a score of 10-0.

The Man of the Match trophy was awarded to Aazim Parveez Najar of Tyndale Biscoe School.

The second match was played between Doon International School and RP School in which Doon International School emerged as the winner with a score of 2-1. Hazik Bin Afzal from Doon International School was selected as Man of the Match. The next match was played between St. Joseph’s School, Baramulla and Minto Circle School.