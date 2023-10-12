Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament continues

Srinagar: Canon CE Tyndale-Biscoe Invitational Football Tournament continued for the third day.

A statement said that a lot of enthusiasm could be seen among the players as they held their hopes high.

The first match of the day was played between New Era Public School and Woodland High School. The match was won by Woodland High School with a score of 3-0. Fazil Imtiyaz from Woodland High School was declared the Man of the match. The second match was played between SRM Welkin School and Government Boys Model HSS Anantnag. SRM Welkin School emerged victorious with a score of 3-0. Adnan Javid from SRM Welkin School was announced the Man of the Match.