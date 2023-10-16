TYNDALE-BISCOE FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT | GVEI, TKVS, Kashmir Harvard win matches

Srinagar: Despite persistent drizzling rain, the spirits remained high on the sixth day of the Canon CE Tyndale-Biscoe Football Tournament, where young football talents from various schools battled it out on the pitch. The day was marked by intense clashes and exceptional sportsmanship.
The first match of the day unfolded between The Kashmir Valley School (TKVS) and Woodland House School. The game was a neck-and-neck affair, ultimately ending in a draw, prompting a thrilling penalty shootout. After fierce competition from both sides, TKVS emerged victorious with a final score of 2-1 in the penalty shootout. The Man of the Match title was awarded to Mohammad Saieb from TKVS, who showcased exemplary skills and determination.
In the following match, SRM Welkin Hr Sec faced off against JK Public School. SRM Welkin Hr. Sec dominated the field and secured a convincing win with a score of 5-1. Hanan Ibrahim Guroo of SRM Welkin Hr. Sec was named the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.
The third match of the day featured Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) and Life School. GVEI exhibited a strong display of their football prowess, triumphing with a score of 1-0. Atif Ali, who played a pivotal role in GVEI's success, was deservedly named the Man of the Match.
In the day's concluding showdown, Kashmir Harvard School faced off against DPS, Budgam. It was an electrifying match, with Kashmir Harvard School emerging as the clear victors with a score of 3-0. Umer from Kashmir Harvard was bestowed with the Man of the Match honour for his remarkable contributions to the team's triumph.
With these exhilarating matches, the sixth day of the tournament came to a close, marking the end of the pool matches. As the tournament progresses, all eyes are eagerly fixed on the upcoming quarter-finals. The Canon C.E. Tyndale-Biscoe Football Tournament continues to be a platform for budding football talents to showcase their skills and passion for the sport, promising more thrilling encounters in the days to come.