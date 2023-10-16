TYNDALE-BISCOE FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT | GVEI, TKVS, Kashmir Harvard win matches

Srinagar: Despite persistent drizzling rain, the spirits remained high on the sixth day of the Canon CE Tyndale-Biscoe Football Tournament, where young football talents from various schools battled it out on the pitch. The day was marked by intense clashes and exceptional sportsmanship.

The first match of the day unfolded between The Kashmir Valley School (TKVS) and Woodland House School. The game was a neck-and-neck affair, ultimately ending in a draw, prompting a thrilling penalty shootout. After fierce competition from both sides, TKVS emerged victorious with a final score of 2-1 in the penalty shootout. The Man of the Match title was awarded to Mohammad Saieb from TKVS, who showcased exemplary skills and determination.

In the following match, SRM Welkin Hr Sec faced off against JK Public School. SRM Welkin Hr. Sec dominated the field and secured a convincing win with a score of 5-1. Hanan Ibrahim Guroo of SRM Welkin Hr. Sec was named the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.