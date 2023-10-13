Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament | Life School, DPS Budgam win matches

Srinagar, Oct 13: Canon CE Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament continues to enthral the football fans.
A statement said that two exciting matches were played on the fourth day.
The first match saw Life School Srinagar pitched against Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School, Tangmarg. Life School won the match with a score of 4-0. Baba Furqaan from Life School was awarded the Man of the Match trophy.
The second match of the day was played between DPS, Budgam and SSM Higher Secondary School, Parraypora. DPS Budgam team were the winners with a score of 4-0. Izhaan Mansoor of DPS, Budgam was honoured with the Man of the Match trophy.
The fourth day of the tournament concluded successfully with two more teams qualifying for the next round.