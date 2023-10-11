Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament scores another day of action

A statement said that the first match of the day was played between Birla Open Minds and RP School. The match was won by R.P School with a score of 3-2. Mohd Hamza from RP School was declared the Man of the match.

The second match was played between St. Joseph’s School, Baramulla and Shemford School, Anantnag. St. Joseph’s team played exceptionally well and won with a score of 8-0. Sabit-ul-Islam from St. Joseph’s School was announced as the Man of the match.