Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament scores another day of action

Srinagar, Oct 11: CE Canon Tyndale-Biscoe Football Tournament hosted by Tyndale-Biscoe School, Srinagar continued for the second consecutive day at the Sheikh Bagh Campus. The Biscoe field was abuzz with activity as eight teams were ready to participate in the tournament.
A statement said that the first match of the day was played between Birla Open Minds and RP School. The match was won by R.P School with a score of 3-2. Mohd Hamza from RP School was declared the Man of the match.
The second match was played between St. Joseph’s School, Baramulla and Shemford School, Anantnag. St. Joseph’s team played exceptionally well and won with a score of 8-0. Sabit-ul-Islam from St. Joseph’s School was announced as the Man of the match.
The third match of the day was played between Walden School and Minto Circle School. Minto Circle School was declared the winner with a score of 6-2. Mohammad Abdullah Mir from Minto Circle was declared the Man of the match.
The concluding match of the day saw Crescent Public School and JK Sainik School Manasbal competing against each other. JK Sainik School won the match with a score of 2-0 with UmerManzoor being declared the Man of the match.
The second day of the tournament concluded successfully with four winning teams qualifying for the next round.