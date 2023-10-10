Tyndale Biscoe Invitational Football Tournament begins

Srinagar: Tyndale Biscoe Invitational Football Tournament held in honour of Canon C.E. Tyndale Biscoe began today at the Sheikh Bagh Campus. Football.

A statement said that about 28 teams from various schools are participating in this tournament. The event is being sponsored by Yokohama Club Network-Bhat Traders, co-sponsored by Beeco Stationers and Elegant Strikers in partnership with Media Partner Red FM 93.5.

The opening ceremony was held today. The Chief Guest for the event was the Director, TBMS Society, Parwez Samuel Kaul and the Guest of Honour was Retd. Justice Muzaffar Jan.

The event also saw the presence of renowned alumni- the Administrator TBMS Rahul Rex Kaul, Rouf Tramboo, President of Winter Games Association, Majid Dar, Vijay Kau, Ishfaq Wadoo and others.