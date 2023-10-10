Tyndale Biscoe Invitational Football Tournament begins

Srinagar: Tyndale Biscoe Invitational Football Tournament held in honour of Canon C.E. Tyndale Biscoe began today at the Sheikh Bagh Campus. Football.
A statement said that about 28 teams from various schools are participating in this tournament. The event is being sponsored by Yokohama Club Network-Bhat Traders, co-sponsored by Beeco Stationers and Elegant Strikers in partnership with Media Partner Red FM 93.5.
The opening ceremony was held today. The Chief Guest for the event was the Director, TBMS Society, Parwez Samuel Kaul and the Guest of Honour was Retd. Justice Muzaffar Jan.
The event also saw the presence of renowned alumni- the Administrator TBMS Rahul Rex Kaul, Rouf Tramboo, President of Winter Games Association, Majid Dar, Vijay Kau, Ishfaq Wadoo and others.
The event started with an opening prayer by the Academic Advisor TBMS followed by welcome address by the Principal TBMS, Mabel Yonzon.
The first match of the tournament was played between Iqbal Memorial Institute, Beminaand Candid Higher Secondary School. IMI won the match with a score of 4-1. Qamar Hilal of IMI was declared as Man of the match.
The second match was played between Doon International School and Srinagar British School. The match was won by Doon International School with a score of 8-0. Zeeshan of Doon International School was declared as Man of the match. The first day of the tournament concluded successfully and witnessed a lot of enthusiasm among the participants and the onlookers.