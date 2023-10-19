Tyndale Biscoe, SRM Welkins set for thrilling showdown in championship final

Srinagar: Canon C E Tyndale Biscoe Football Tournament is heading towards its decisive stage. Two semi-finals were played on the 8th day of the tournament.

1st Semi Final match was played between the host school, i.e., Tyndale Biscoe School and St Joseph's School, Baramulla. It was a neck-to-neck fight between the teams that played exceptionally well. Tyndale Biscoe School defeated St Joseph's School with a score of 3-1. Mohammad Surur of TBS was declared Man of the Match.

The 2nd semi-final was played between SRM Welkins School and Kashmir Harvard School. The score towards the end was 1-1. The match was decided by penalty shoot-outs. SRM Welkins School won the match and the score was 4-1. Hanan Ibrahim Guroo of the winning team was awarded Man of the match trophy.

The atmosphere at the Sheikh Bagh Campus was electrifying as two teams qualified for the much-awaited Finals to be held on Saturday, 21st October.