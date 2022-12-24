U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy | Mumbai beat J&K by an inning and 88 runs

Srinagar, Dec 23: Mumbai outplayed J&K by an inning and 88 runs in the match of the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy tournament at RDCA Ground, Raipur on Friday.
In the match, Mumbai outplayed J&K in both batting and bowling departments to walk away with a crushing win.
In the first innings, J&K was bundled out for 136 run total. In reply, Mumbai declared its first innings on 438/6. They earned the first innings lead of 302 runs.
In its second innings, J&K got all out for 214 run total thus handing an innings and 88 runs win to Mumbai.
With this defeat, J&K finished its campaign in the tournament in fifth place in the group of six teams. Out of five matches played J&K were able to register a win only in one match.