U-17 India Team | ‘Tajamul, Faizan, Huzafa are future of J&K football’

Tajamul Islam, a goalkeeper from Sopore, Faizan Waheed forward from Narkara Budgam and Huzafa Ahmad Dar from Srinagar are also part of the squad. The coaches of the trio term these youngsters as the future stars of J&K and Indian football.

Both Tajamul and Faizan have been groomed and nurtured at J&K Sports Council Football Academy. They are the products of the SFA and have trained under Sports Council football coach Javaid Ahmad Sofi.

Javaid said that both Tajamul and Faizan are the products of the academy and it is great to see them shining on the National stage.